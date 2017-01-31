UPDATE 1-Australia's Navitas says Trump's travel ban turns students off U.S.

(Recasts on Trump comments, updates shares)
By Colin Packham and Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY Jan 31 Australia's biggest listed
private educator Navitas Ltd on Tuesday blamed U.S.
politics for a downturn in inquiries about English classes in
the United States, as a decline in half-yearly earnings sent its
shares to a one-year low.
Navitas Chief Executive Officer Rod Jones said the company
had already started to feel the impact of U.S. President Donald
Trump's temporary travel restrictions targeting seven
Muslim-majority nations.
"We have started to see students back off from the U.S.
because of their concerns about potential issues they may face,"
Jones told an analyst call.
"But they still want to go somewhere," he added, saying
Australia and Canada were "key markets going forward".
"The Canadian prime minister has come out and said 'if the
U.S. doesn't want you, we'd love to have you', and I think it is
the approach of Australia too."
Pre-tax earnings for Asia's eighth-biggest education company
fell 8 percent to A$76.6 million ($58 million) for the six
months to Dec. 31, meeting analyst expectations but marred by a
12 percent slump in sales from its main business unit.
Shares in the A$1.7 billion company fell 6.4 percent by
mid-afternoon, hitting their lowest intraday level since January
2016, while the overall sharemarket dipped 1 percent.
With operations in Australia, North America and Britain,
Navitas's main business is running English proficiency and
pre-university courses for foreign students. Its international
footprint makes it vulnerable to changes in student visa
regulations and currency volatility.
Navitas said factors which hit revenue included migration
restrictions in Britain, adverse currency exchange rates and a
fall in Australian enrolments because of two college closures.
Net profit rose 18.8 percent, mostly boosted by the partial
sale of a college in Perth. Navitas announced an interim
dividend of 9.4 cents, from 9.6 cents previously.
Trump's directive on Friday put a 120-day hold on allowing
refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from
Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya,
Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
The White House says the restrictions will protect Americans
from terrorism, although critics argue it illegally singles out
Muslims.
($1 = 1.3236 Australian dollars)
