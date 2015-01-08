U.S. Navy adds CGI, DRS to umbrella contract for network upgrades

WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. Navy on Thursday
added CGI Federal Inc and DRS Technologies Inc, a unit
of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA, to an umbrella contract
valued at up to $2.5 billion to update the electronic networks
on its ships.
The two companies will join five others selected in August
to provide work under the Navy's Consolidated Afloat Networks
and Enterprise Services (CANES) contract, it said.
The CANES system will consolidate Navy electronic networks
and provide the infrastructure needed for more integrated
operations.
The seven firms will compete for work under the large
contract.
The five other companies are a unit of Britain's BAE Systems
Plc, General Dynamics Corp, Global Technology
Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp and Serco Inc, a unit of
Britain's Serco Group Plc, the Navy said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)