Huntington Ingalls wins US Navy destroyer order

WASHINGTON, June 3 Huntington Ingalls Industries
Inc on Monday beat out General Dynamics Corp for
a larger share of a $6.1 billion U.S. Navy order for nine new
DDG-51 destroyers, with Huntington Ingalls set to build five
ships for $3.3 billion over the next decade, the Pentagon said.
General Dynamics will build four DDG-51 destroyers for $2.8
billion over the next 10 years, it said. It also received an
option for an additional warship, which if exercised, would
bring the value of the contract to $3.5 billion, the Defense
Department said.