U.S. Navy surface chief calls for more offensive weapons on ships

WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Navy's surface
forces commander on Tuesday called for putting more offensive
weapons on a broader range of U.S. ships given escalating
threats and concerns in the Asian-Pacific region.
Vice Admiral Thomas Rowden told a Surface Navy Association
national symposium in Crystal City, Virginia, that the Navy's
test firing of a Norwegian missile off a Littoral Combat Ship
(LCS) last year was a significant step toward showing that other
smaller U.S. warships could be outfitted with offensive weapons.
Doing so, he said, would more evenly distribute the Navy's
firepower across the fleet at a time when budgets are tight and
demands on the U.S. naval forces are escalating.
Rowden calls the concept "distributed lethality" and says it
would ensure that U.S. ships would be better armed to respond to
threats and could operate independently if they are isolated
from the fleet.
Rowden told the conference that further analysis was needed
to determine the cost and timing of potential weapons changes,
but said it would likely be cheaper to upgrade current weapons
than buy new ones. Unmanned systems could also help expand naval
capabilities, he said.
In addition to buying new weapons and sensors, the Navy
could also adopt new tactics for how it uses its ships to keep
potential adversaries on their toes, he said. U.S. allies such
as South Korea, Japan and Australia could also benefit from
adding offensive weapons to their warships, he said.
Rowden declined comment about the prospect of ordering the
Naval Strike Missile developed by Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen
, for use on U.S. Navy ships, but said the missile's
test firing on the USS Coronado, one of two LCS ship designs
built by Australia's Austal, was a big success.
Lockheed Martin Corp builds the other LCS ship.
Rowden said he decided to test the missile, which has a
range of over 120 miles (200km), on LCS after a paper-based "war
game" in March 2014. Adding the missiles to LCS ships
dramatically complicated the targeting plans of foes, he said.
The Navy should also examine adding similar capabilities to
amphibious ships and others, possibly even including logistics
ships that provide supplies to other warships, Rowden said.
"The question is can we do it on other ships, the answer is
yes, we can, and I think we should," he said.
