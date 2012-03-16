US Navy adds funding for 4 coastal warships

WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. Navy on Friday announced that it had modified its existing block-buy contracts with Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia's Austal to add funding for two new ships for each of the companies in fiscal 2012.

The Navy said it was adding $715 million to its fixed-price, incentive-fee contract with Lockheed Martin for two ships in fiscal 2012, which ends Sept. 30, and $691.6 million to a similar contract with Austal, also for two ships.

The funding will pay for the ninth through 12th ships in the Navy's new class of agile, smaller coastal warships.

"The Navy is successfully driving down costs in the Littoral Combat Ship program," said Navy Rear Admiral James Murdoch, program executive officer for Littoral Combat Ships, noting that cost-cutting measures would allow the Navy to proceed with its plans to buy a total of 55 LCS ships in coming years.

He said concerted efforts to stabilize design, improve production planning, invest in shipbuilder improvements and leverage long-term vendor agreements, coupled with the competitive long-term contract, had made the program more affordable.