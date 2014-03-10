U.S. Navy awards contracts to Lockheed, Austal for 4 more ships

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Navy has awarded contracts worth nearly $1.4 billion to buy four more Littoral Combat Ships - two from Lockheed Martin Corp and two from Australia's Austal, the U.S. Defense Department said on Monday.
Lockheed won a contract valued at $699 million to build two more of its steel monohull-design ships, while Austal won a contract worth $684 million to build two more of its aluminum trimaran design.
The Pentagon announced the contract awards in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER