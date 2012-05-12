NBA-Bulls' Rose has successful knee surgery

May 12 Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose has
undergone successful surgery for a knee injury that ended his
season, the team said on Saturday.
Rose, the 2011 NBA's most valuable player, tore his left
anterior cruciate ligament in the Bulls' opening playoff win
against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 28.
Without Rose, and a later injury to center Joakim Noah, the
top-seeded Bulls lost the series to Philadelphia in six games.
More information on Rose's recovery will be released early
next week, the Bulls said in a statement.
The injury not only knocked the talented guard out of the
National Basketball Association postseason but ended his hopes
of playing with the highly-fancied United States team in the
London Olympics.
Rose, 23, missed 27 regular-season games because of back,
toe, groin ankle and foot injuries.
He topped the Bulls both in scoring and assists, averaging
21.8 points and 7.9 assists for 39 games.
