NBA-Bulls' Rose has successful knee surgery

May 12 Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose has undergone successful surgery for a knee injury that ended his season, the team said on Saturday.

Rose, the 2011 NBA's most valuable player, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the Bulls' opening playoff win against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 28.

Without Rose, and a later injury to center Joakim Noah, the top-seeded Bulls lost the series to Philadelphia in six games.

More information on Rose's recovery will be released early next week, the Bulls said in a statement.

The injury not only knocked the talented guard out of the National Basketball Association postseason but ended his hopes of playing with the highly-fancied United States team in the London Olympics.

Rose, 23, missed 27 regular-season games because of back, toe, groin ankle and foot injuries.

He topped the Bulls both in scoring and assists, averaging 21.8 points and 7.9 assists for 39 games. (Reporting By Gene Cherry in Raleigh North Carolina; Editing by Julian Linden)