Skechers considering taking stake in LA Clippers

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Sport shoes maker Skechers USA Inc said on Friday it will explore buying a stake in the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, whose owner is at the center of a controversy over alleged racist remarks.
The commissioner of the National Basketball Association has banned team owner Donald Sterling for life over the alleged comments, raising the likelihood that the team will be sold.
Los Angeles-based Skechers said it was consulting with its advisers about leading an investment group to acquire an interest in the team. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.