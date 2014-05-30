DEALTALK-Sterling purchase of the Clippers among top investments in memory

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Dan Burns
NEW YORK May 30 Donald Sterling, forced to sell
his National Basketball Association team after a lifetime ban
for making racist comments, is not going to be remembered as a
"visionary," "icon" or "oracle" - terms attached over the years
to renowned business personalities such as Bill Gates, Steve
Jobs and Warren Buffett.
But Sterling's winning bet on the Los Angeles Clippers 33
years ago means he is in their company when it comes to blowout
investment returns.
Sterling laid out about $12.5 million for the team in 1981,
then a perennial basement dweller called the San Diego Clippers.
On Thursday, the family trust now in control of the team agreed
to sell it for $2 billion to Gates' successor at Microsoft
, Steve Ballmer, more three times its estimated value
just a month ago.
That's 160 times the amount Sterling paid for the team, or
equal to a gross, pretax return of 15,900 percent. With a
compound-annual return of more than 16.6 percent at that selling
price, Sterling's Clippers rank right up there with many of
recent and even distant history's famously winning bets.
Using that same chunk of money in early 1981, he could have
picked up shares of Apple at a split-adjusted price of
$4.27 a piece shortly after Jobs - who died in took the company
public in late 1980. But even with the iPhone maker now at $633
a share, Sterling's $12.5 million would be worth just $1.86
billion, or an annual return of 16 percent. So Sterling's done
about $144 million, or 60 basis points a year, better with the
Clippers.
That said, he'd have been well advised to seek out a "young"
investor working out of the offices of an obscure holding
company headquartered out on the U.S. prairie. In early 1981,
Sterling could have had shares of Berkshire Hathaway,
whose chairman, Warren Buffett, was then 50 years old and still
some years from being recognized as the "Oracle of Omaha," for
around $425 each.
Had he done so, that same $12.5 million today would be worth
$5.65 billion, an annual return of 20.35 percent.
But perhaps the best bet Sterling could have made was with
Bill Gates.
Microsoft was not an option in 1981, as it did not go public
until 1986, at $21 a share. But had Sterling thrown in the towel
on his then perennially losing team in 1986 - even at the same
price he'd paid for it - his $12.5 million would now be worth
$7.3 billion after nine stock splits are taken into account. And
that's not including reinvested dividends.
BETTER THAN WINE
Still, even if he missed the boat on Berkshire and
Microsoft, Sterling's pick of the Clippers beat most other
investments he could have made at the time - stocks, bonds,
gold, property, even wine.
For instance, he has beaten:
- Stocks:
Since the start of 1981, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
has risen about 1,315 percent, or 8.4 percent a year.
Including reinvested dividends, the S&P has delivered a
total return of 1,509 percent, or 8.8 percent a year.
The Nasdaq Composite Index is up 1,994 percent, or
9.65 percent a year.
- Bonds:
The Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index has risen 1,385
percent, or 8.5 percent a year.
- Gold:
Spot gold is up 113 percent, or just 2.3 percent a
year.
- Wine:
Earlier this month, London-based Liv-ex said its Liv-ex
Investables Index had gained 1,504 percent, or just under 11
percent a year, since its launch in 1988.
- Real estate:
New York City real estate appraiser Jonathan Miller says the
average Manhattan apartment has gained just 5.75 percent a year
in value over the 25 years he has tracked their prices.
