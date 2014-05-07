DEALTALK-Sterling purchase of the Clippers among top investments in memory

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Dan Burns
NEW YORK May 7 In 1981, Donald Sterling laid
out about $12.5 million for a National Basketball Association
franchise - a perennial basement dweller then called the San
Diego Clippers. It turns out he bought one of the most
undervalued assets in memory.
Thirty-three years later, as Sterling might be forced to
sell the team as punishment by the NBA for racist comments made
by him, the club is worth at least $575 million, according to
Forbes, which compiles a list of professional sports team values
each year.
That's 46 times what Sterling paid for the team, now known
as the Los Angeles Clippers.
In fact, it's likely that is a conservative estimate given
that many in the professional sports business view the Forbes
estimate as about $100 million too low, according to Robert
Boland, professor of sports management at New York University.
And should the team go on the block in an auction, it could
fetch $1 billion or more, he said.
Either way, with a return of at least 4,500 percent over
three decades, Sterling's purchase of the Clippers ranks as one
of the best-performing investments for many a year - topping
even U.S. Secretary of State William Seward's acquisition of
Alaska from Russia for a little over 2 cents an acre in 1867.
The "Seward's Folly" deal has returned 6.8 percent a year at
a compound annual rate based on Alaska's most recent taxable
property values. The Clippers have appreciated by more than 12
percent a year.
A review of a range of different investments Sterling could
have made - stocks, bonds, gold, property, even wine - shows
that whether by prescience or plain dumb luck, the Clippers were
just about the best choice he could have made.
For instance, he has beaten:
- Stocks:
Since the start of 1981, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
has risen about 1,280 percent, or 8.3 percent a year.
Including reinvested dividends, the S&P has delivered a
total return of 1,462 percent, or 8.7 percent a year.
The Nasdaq Composite Index is up 1,900 percent, or
9.5 percent a year.
- Bonds:
The Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index has risen 1,372
percent, or 8.5 percent a year.
- Gold:
Spot gold is up 120 percent, or just 2.4 percent a
year.
It also appears Sterling, who is a lawyer and real estate
developer as well as sports team owner, outpaced alternatives
such as real estate and wine, though pricey vintages have come
close.
London-based Liv-ex has tracked fine wine prices since 1988.
In that time, its Liv-ex Investables Index is up 1,504 percent,
or just under 11 percent a year. Before the launch of the index,
prime vintages appreciated by between 5 percent and 10 percent a
year based on historical merchants' lists, Liv-ex spokeswoman
Miranda Cichy said.
Even Manhattan real estate couldn't keep up.
Jonathan Miller, of the real estate appraisal firm Miller
Samuel, has tracked Big Apple property prices for 25 years. Over
that run, a Manhattan apartment has risen from a median of
$240,000 in the first quarter of 1989 to $972,000 now, or just
5.75 percent a year. Values in Tribeca, one of the city's top
performing neighborhoods, have appreciated about 800 percent in
that time, still only 8.2 percent a year.
That the Clippers continued to show poorly in the league
standings through most of Sterling's ownership is irrelevant, as
is whatever modest annual profit or loss it generated, said
David Carter, executive director of the Sports Business
Institute at the University of Southern California.
"Looking at annual profits and losses doesn't really make
any sense because (the franchise value) has such long-term
upside," Carter said.
Teams keep coming up with novel sources of revenue - local
cable TV deals, luxury box sales - and that keeps driving
valuations higher.
"They're entirely an asset appreciation play," NYU's Boland
said.
Still, there is at least one asset that's outperformed
Sterling's Clippers. If he had used the $12.5 million to buy
Apple shares at $4.27 each (as adjusted for subsequent
splits) at the beginning of 1981 he would now be sitting on
around a $1.7 billion investment in the iPhone maker.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Martin Howell)