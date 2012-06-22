NBA-Adversaries become team mates as Olympics heats up

| MIAMI, June 22
MIAMI, June 22 Now that LeBron James and the
Miami Heat have capped off the NBA season with a glorious title
run, the spotlight turns to the next great stage for basketball,
the London Olympics.
Miami's 'Big Three' of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh
dominated Oklahoma City Thunder's talented trio of Kevin Durant,
Russell Westbrook and James Harden in five games to claim the
NBA crown on Thursday.
All six will be meeting up again soon in Las Vegas among 18
finalists for the 12-man U.S. Olympic team that will defend the
gold medal this summer in London.
Other players in the NBA Finals teams, including Oklahoma
City's Serge Ibaka (Spain) and Miami's Ronny Turiaf (France)
will join their compatriots in preparation for basketball's
greatest international extravaganza.
"It's what basketball is all about," Turiaf told Reuters.
"When the opportunity presents itself to step out there on
the basketball court and compete, it's definitely more fun to
compete against guys that you consider friends."
Turiaf said the roster was not yet set for France, who along
with Spain and Argentina are considered strong contenders to
join the U.S. team in the push for the podium.
"If I was fortunate to go out there, I would expect
intensity and basketball at a very high level," said Turiaf,
whose prospective team mates include San Antonio Spurs guard
Tony Parker and Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls, among others.
"We have a great squad. (The) coach has a lot of options at
very key positions. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Ibaka would bring his impressive shot-blocking skills to a
Spanish team expected to feature the Los Angeles Lakers' Pau
Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers and his brother Marc of the
Memphis Grizzlies.
No greater amalgamation of NBA talent was ever gathered than
the squad that launched the involvement of the league's
professionals in the Olympic tournament, the U.S. 'Dream Team',
20 years ago at the Barcelona Olympics.
One member of that hallmark team, Clyde "The Glide" Drexler,
remembers moving from a joust in the NBA Finals against Michael
Jordan into the Dream Team training camp with the Chicago Bulls
great for the 1992 Games.
"Competition is competition," former Portland Trail Blazer
and Houston Rocket Drexler told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
"You got the NBA season and the Olympic season. Whatever
happens, the game moves on. We had no problem with that
whatsoever."
The beloved maestro of the 1992 Dream Team, Magic Johnson,
said he was excited about seeing James, crowned the most
valuable player of both the regular season and the championship
series, take his talents to London after finally achieving his
goal of winning an NBA title.
"Thank God he's in the NBA, that we have a chance to see him
every day," Johnson told the Miami Herald.
"And thank God he's going to play in the Olympics, and that
the world will get the chance to see this unbelievable, dominant
player on the biggest stage."
(Editing by Ian Ransom)