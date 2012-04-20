NBA-Howard to miss playoffs and Olympics - report

April 19 Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard will
undergo back surgery on Friday and miss the NBA playoffs and
Olympic Games, ESPN reported on Thursday.
The Magic have secured a place in the Eastern Conference
playoffs but will be without their six-times All Star, who faces
four months out after doctors discovered he had a herniated
disk.
"The doctor said it's a one-inch incision," Howard was
quoted as saying by ESPN.com. "He said I can start rehab right
away and be back to full contact in four months. So I'm not
really concerned. If anything, I'll come back stronger".
Howard's absence will come as a major blow to Orlando's
hopes in the playoffs but the center said he believed they could
still make progress.
"If the guys come together, we still have a chance," he
said. "I know what we have in that locker room. I've seen it in
spurts this season. I've told them, 'We don't have to be the
biggest or the strongest, we just have to believe.'"
Howard has missed eight games this season due to his back
problems.
The 26-year-old was part of the gold medal winning U.S.
Olympics team in Beijing in 2008 and was named to the initial
roster for London.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford)