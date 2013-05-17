Sacramento Kings owners reach deal to sell team to local investor group

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
May 17 The owners of the Sacramento Kings basketball franchise have struck a deal to sell the sought-after California team to an local investor group led by tech titan Vivek Ranadive, a spokesman for Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson said on Friday.
The deal by an investor group that includes former Facebook Inc executive Chris Kelly and 24-Hour Fitness founder Mark Mastrov, among others, comes after the National Basketball Association denied a proposal to move the Kings franchise to Seattle following months of bitter wrangling among potential suitors.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July