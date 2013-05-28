NBA board approves sale of Kings basketball team to local investors

May 28 The National Basketball Association's
Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously approved the sale of
the Sacramento Kings to a California investor group, effectively
ending a tug-of-war with competing potential bidders, one of
whom had hoped to move the team to Seattle, a league official
said.
The deal to sell a majority stake in the team to investors
led by tech developer and philanthropist Vivek Ranadive followed
months of wrangling between Seattle-based investors who wanted
the team to replace its beloved Seattle SuperSonics franchise
lost in 2008, and California investors who wanted it to stay
put.
The deal replaces an earlier agreement struck in January
between the Kings' current owner, the Maloof family, which has
made real estate and other investments in the western United
States, and Seattle-based investors led by hedge fund manager
Chris Hansen, Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve
Ballmer and others.
The new deal for a 65 percent stake is expected to close
late on Friday and values the franchise at roughly $535 million,
according to a source close to the negotiations.
"Congrats to Vivek & the new ownership group!" Sacramento
Mayor Kevin Johnson, a former NBA player who mounted a campaign
to keep the team in California, wrote on Twitter. "NBA's
unanimous vote sends a strong statement of support for the
Kings' bright future in Sac!"
Johnson has said the investor group behind the deal includes
24-Hour Fitness founder Mark Mastrov, members of the Jacobs
family with ties at Qualcomm Inc, and others from
California. Ex-Facebook Inc executive Chris Kelly has
also been identified as an investor.
"It is an honor and a privilege to be part of such an
amazing community," Ranadive, the Chairman and CEO of business
software maker Tibco Software Inc, tweeted on Tuesday.
Ranadive and his group also plan for a new downtown arena.
Fund-manager Hansen has long vowed to bring a team back to
Seattle and rename it the SuperSonics after the team the city
lost to Oklahoma City.
As wrangling over the team mounted, Hansen increased his bid
for a controlling interest in the Kings to $406 million, which
valued the team at an unprecedented $625 million. He already has
a deal with the city to build a new arena.
But last month, a committee of NBA owners voted that the
team should stay in Sacramento.