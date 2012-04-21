NBA-Howard has successful back surgery: report

April 20 Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard had
successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Friday and should make
a full recovery, one of his surgeons told an Orlando newspaper.
"The surgery was uneventful and Dwight is resting
comfortably," spine surgeon Robert Watkins said in a statement
to the Orlando Sentinel.
Fragments from a herniated disk in Howard's back were
removed during the procedure, which will sideline the six-times
All Star for the remainder of the National Basketball
Association season. He will also miss the London Olympics.
Watkins said Howard would begin a post-op walking program
on Saturday.
"The timing of his return to basketball will depend on his
response to the rehabilitation program. We anticipate a full
recovery," Watkins said.
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; editing by
Peter Rutherford)