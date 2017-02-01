REFILE-UAE bank NBAD offers blockchain payments after tie-up with Ripple

(Clarifies in lead that NBAD's payment system is operational)
DUBAI Feb 1 National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on
Wednesday it had become the first bank in the Middle East and
North Africa to introduce real time, cross-border payments on
blockchain, becoming the latest lender to use the technology.
Through a partnership with Ripple, a U.S. start-up
specialising in blockchain technology, NBAD said it would allow
customers to cut the cost and speed of payments.
Several other banks have already partnered with Ripple,
which uses the blockchain technology that underpins digital
currency bitcoin to help banks speed up their dealings with one
another, including Santander, Standard Chartered and Unicredit.
Standard Chartered is also an investor in the company.
Blockchain works as an electronic transaction-processing and
record-keeping system that allows all parties to track
information through a secure network, with no need for
third-party verification.
NBAD's move follows an announcement in October by the UAE's
largest lender, Emirates NBD, that it was working with
Indian bank ICICI on a pilot project to use blockchain
technology for global remittances and trade finance.
The United Arab Emirates accounts for more than $19 billion
of remittances per year, ranking it fourth in the world,
according to World Bank data.
