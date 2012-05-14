No more monkey business at NBC, time for Revolution

* New shows represent Greenblatt's first full slate
* Aims to take NBC out of ratings basement
* 'Revolution' and 'Animal Practice' among new shows
By Yinka Adegoke and Liana B. Baker
May 14 The NBC network brought a monkey to pitch
new programs to prospective advertisers on Monday, looking to
highlight a new comedy set in a veterinary clinic rather than
the circus its primetime lineup has been in recent years.
"Animal Practice" was among the shows NBC Entertainment
Chairman Bob Greenblatt showcased at the upfront presentations
held at Radio City Music Hall in Midtown Manhattan, as the
network looks to finally climb out of the ratings basement.
That would be something of a revolution for NBC and new
owners, Comcast Corp. "Revolution", coincidently, is
the name of a futuristic drama that Greenblatt also commissioned
for this year's schedule.
"I keep harping on how long it is going to take to rebuild
this network. But we are going to do it, I promise," Greenblatt
told the audience of advertising executives, marketers and TV
industry insiders.
"The fact is we will be in a photofinish with ABC for No. 3
and not No. 4 in adults 18-49 and I find that very encouraging,"
Greenblatt said of competition with the Disney-owned
rival.
Upfront week is the television industry's annual rite where
networks preview their upcoming shows in the hopes of getting
them to buy commercial time in advance.
So far this year NBC is averaging about 7.4 million total
viewers in primetime, according to Nielsen, which despite being
an increase of 300,000 over last season still ranks the network
dead last behind ABC, News Corp's FOX, and CBS Corp
.
But in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 year old demographic,
NBC's 3.2 million average so far this season actually bests
ABC's by about 100,000, mainly because NBC broadcast this year's
Super Bowl, which heavily skewed its audience figures younger.
Lyle Schwartz, managing partner at media buying firm GroupM,
said small victories are all NBC can hope for right now.
"They need to develop solid programming and build upon their
success," Schwartz said. "Greenblatt isn't saying they will be
No. 1 next year, but he's saying he hopes from his belief that
this schedule will help them move up the ranks."
HITS AND MISSES
Comcast acquired control of NBC in a $30 billion deal in
2010 and anointed Greenblatt, who had just come off a phenomenal
run of developing hit shows such as "Dexter," "Weeds," and "The
L Word" for cable's Showtime network, as its handpicked
successor to turnaround the struggling network.
Financially, NBC's first quarter revenue jumped 17 percent
to $1.6 billion, exclusive of its Super Bowl broadcast. Its
revenue grew by 37 percent to $1.85 billion if the additional
revenue generated by the game are included.
Advertising revenue, the bulk of any network's revenue mix
and the entire reason behind lavish events such as the upfronts,
increased 39 percent to $1.26 billion.
In terms of programming, however, Greenblatt's performance
has been mixed. NBC does have its first hit in a long time with
the singing competition "The Voice," but that show was inherited
upon his arrival, not developed under his watch.
Greenblatt bet big on "Smash," a musical drama featuring
Katharine McPhee - who made an appearance Monday to serenade
advertisers - that started off slowly but has managed to retain
a loyal audience large enough to warrant a second season.
Other shows were not so lucky, however, as high-profile
dramas such as "The Playboy Club" and "Prime Suspect" failed to
connect and were cancelled shortly after their debuts.
In addition to returning shows like "The Office," "30 Rock,"
and "Whitney," Greenblatt will put 16 news shows on NBC's
schedule this year. Seven of those 16 shows are comedies, as NBC
attempts to recapture the halcyon days of the early '90s when
sitcoms like "Friends" and "Seinfeld" dominated the ratings.
At its presentation Monday, NBC showcased "Go On," a show
about a sportscaster in group therapy starring former 'Friend'
Matthew Perry.
The network also highlighted a show from "Glee" creator Ryan
Murphy about a gay couple and their surrogate called "The New
Normal," which some are already comparing with ABC's hit comedy
"Modern Family," and a comedy from late-night host Jimmy Fallon
called "Guys with Kids." Another sitcom lined up is a family
comedy set in the White House called "1600 Penn."
Media buyers and financial analysts alike prefer comedies to
dramas because they are better at attracting younger audiences
and have a far better resale value.
Maureen Bosetti, a media buyer for Optimedia said she liked
"Go On," "The New Normal" and "1600 Penn" because they had
laughs but with strong writing and an emotional side. "These
shows are in the vein of being smart with heart," she said.
NBC also commissioned five new dramas for the season
including "Revolution" an expensive sci-fi show some have
described as "The Hunger Games" meets "Lost." Depending on how
it connects with audiences, "Revolution" could be a huge
prestige hit for NBC or a costly mistake.
"Science fiction has not taken off in recent years but this
doesn't mean it won't work," said GroupM's Schwartz. "It remains
to be seen whether can generate the audience and
ratings and unit pricing to match the production costs."
MORE SHOWS, SHORTER ORDERS
As traditional broadcasters face competition for viewers
time from cable, the Internet, and tablet computers, they are
also trying to be innovative in show formats.
To that end, NBC has ordered just 13 episodes of some shows
rather than the usual 22 in an attempt to stay more nimble and
keep its costs under control. Greenblatt said it was the "only
way to make the math work."
Advertisers agree.
Repeats do not perform well in the age of video recorders
and video-on-demand, Schwartz said. "This keeps things fresh, to
have a 13 week season and then go onto a new season. If they do
well, they can give them a full season extension."