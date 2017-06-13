NBC News launches digital video service to woo social media users

| NEW YORK, June 13
NBC
News unit on Tuesday launched a digital video service that
targets the growing number of viewers who get their news on
social media.
The service, called "NBC Left Field," is producing short
documentaries and features for Alphabet Inc's YouTube,
Facebook and Instagram with the intention of eventually running
ads.
News organizations like NBC News are under pressure to find
ways to draw younger viewers who are increasingly turning to
YouTube and Facebook instead of television. Only 8 percent of
viewers of national broadcast television news in 2016 were in
the 18-34 age bracket, according to Nielsen.
"It’s my belief that broadcasters need to begin viewing
these hubs as digital cities," said Matt Danzico, head of NBC
Left Field. "So in the same way that it’s clearly important NBC
have local bureaus to serve news and information for, about and
within the actual cities their audiences live, it’s now
imperative that we exist within these digital municipalities."
Left Field has hired 10 full-time journalists with broad
backgrounds, such as a former photographer and cinematographer
who worked in the Middle East and a fiction writer. They will
work from an office in downtown New York, away from the
headquarters.
While initially the videos will not have ads, NBC News is
looking at different formats for advertising, including branded
content, said Nick Ascheim, head of digital at NBC News.
Left Field will have an international focus with the aim of
attracting a global audience. For example, one of its first
segments is about asylum squatters in Amsterdam. Another video
is about a Swedish museum of failed gadgets.
NBC News is not the first news outlet to launch a digital
video service. In 2015, CNN launched "Great Big Story," which
has 128 million multi-platform video views every month,
according to CNN. The average viewer is 28.
Unlike TV, where NBC News competes with other broadcasters,
Left Field will go head-to-head with all news organizations on
social media, which include newspapers, start-ups and cable
networks.
"NBC recognizes that news organizations need to innovate and
experiment and it's very hard to do inside their traditional
formats," said Andrew Heyward, the former head of CBS News and
a visiting researcher at MIT Media Lab. "The challenge is to
figure out ways to create distinctive value."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Dan Grebler)