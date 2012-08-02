NBC defends Olympics coverage while acknowledging mistakes

* NBC has aired two-thirds of events live
* Acknowledges social media criticism
* Would consider streaming to non-pay TV subscribers in
future
By Liana B. Baker
Aug 2 NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus
gave an impassioned defense of the network's Olympics coverage
on a conference call Thursday, but conceded some of the
criticism leveled at the network has been "fair."
Lazarus, along with NBC Research President Alan Wurtzel,
addressed gripes about tape-delaying events to air in prime-time
by noting that NBC's stable of TV networks has so far aired
two-thirds of the events from London live, about 158.5 live
hours out of 274 total hours.
Lazarus said the London Games' tape-delayed prime-time
ratings despite the complaints have so far topped the live
prime-time ratings for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. So far, NBC
has averaged more than 30 million viewers for the games, making
it the highest-rated Olympics, su rp assing the 1996 summer games
in Atlanta.
On the business side, he said NBC , which at one point stood
to lose $200 million on the event, now has a small chance of
making "a little bit of money" because of the strong ratings
performance.