NBC News regrets editing of Trayvon shooting call

April 3 NBC News apologized on Tuesday for the
way it edited a broadcast of a conversation between George
Zimmerman and a police dispatcher before teenager Trayvon Martin
was killed by Zimmerman.
Last week Fox News did a report in which it presented
"before" and "after" versions of the call. NBC had broadcast the
edited exchange on its flagship "Today" morning show.
NBC News launched an investigation after the Fox report.
"During our investigation it became evident that there was
an error made in the production process that we deeply regret,"
NBC News representative Lauren Kapp said in a statement on
Tuesday, in response to a query by Reuters. "We will be taking
the necessary steps to prevent this from happening in the future
and apologize to our viewers."
The Feb. 26 shooting death of 17-year-old Martin by
Zimmerman, 28, a neighborhood watch captain who said he acted in
self-defense, has drawn international attention. The incident
occurred in Sanford, Florida.
The Fox News report can be viewed on the website of the News
Corp unit.
The "Today" show's segment ran as:
"Zimmerman: This guy looks like he's up to no good. He looks
black."
The full conversation ran as:
"Zimmerman: This guy looks like he's up to no good. Or he's
on drugs or something. It's raining and he's just walking
around, looking about.
Dispatcher: OK, and this guy - is he black, white or
Hispanic?
Zimmerman: He looks black."
NBC News is owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp
.