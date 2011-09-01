U.S. judge signs off on Comcast NBC Universal buy

* Judge gives final approval for Comcast/NBCU deal
* Adds reporting requirement to protect online video
By Diane Bartz and Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 A federal judge, who had
been critical of the Justice Department deal to allow Comcast
Corp (CMCSA.O) to buy NBC Universal, signed off on the
transaction on Thursday, but added reporting requirements.
The department announced in January that Comcast could buy
NBC Universal on the condition it cede control of the popular
video website Hulu and make stand-alone broadband service
available to customers at $49.95 per month for three years. But
the settlement still required final approval from a judge.
In his final order, Judge Richard Leon said he would
require Comcast and the department to collect data for at least
two years on how many online video distributors, such as Hulu
or Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), demand arbitration because of a
dispute with Comcast.
Online video emerged as a disruptive force for the cable
industry as viewing habits changed and audiences increasingly
found their favorite entertainment on the PC, tablet or
smartphone.
A dispute arising last year threatened to disrupt the
Comcast/NBCU deal as Level 3 Communications Inc LVLT.O, which
helps Netflix stream videos to viewers, stepped up its attack
on Comcast for demanding a fee to carry videos and other
bandwidth-heavy Web traffic.
Regulators sought protection for online video by creating a
streamlined and less costly arbitration process overseen by the
Justice Department to allow online video distributors to get
content from Comcast-NBCU when negotiations falter.
Leon expressed concern this process would not allow
appeals.
"Since neither the Court nor the parties has a crystal ball
to forecast how this Final Judgment, along with its arbitration
mechanisms, will actually function ... I believe that certain
additional steps are necessary," Leon said in a court order.
Data collected would include how many online video
distributors seek Justice Department permission to arbitrate
through the new, streamlined system and the number that pursue
Federal Communications Commission arbitration if their request
is denied.
He also wanted data on how many online video distributors
demand Federal Communications Commission arbitration, the
outcome of these cases and the number of appeals.
The report is to be given to the court, which will then
hold a yearly hearing before Judge Leon.
Comcast is the largest U.S. cable company and is also the
top broadband provider.
Comcast completed the purchase of 51 percent of NBC
Universal from General Electric Co (GE.N) in January. The deal
created a $30 billion business that includes broadcast, cable
networks, movie studios and theme parks.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin and Diane Bartz; editing by Carol
Bishopric and Andre Grenon)