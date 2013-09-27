Veteran executive Zalaznick to depart NBC Universal

Sept 27 NBC Universal executive Lauren Zalaznick
will be leaving the media company after less than a year in a
job focusing on digital initiatives, CEO Steve Burke said in a
memo on Friday.
Zalaznick, 50, had been at NBC Universal for 12 years and is
the latest executive to exit the company as part of a
reshuffling by Burke. Comcast has owned NBC Universal
in its entirety since March.
Earlier this month, film executive Adam Fogelson departed
the company. Burke installed a TV executive Jeff Shell to be
chairman of the company's film group. Shell, who
had previously headed up NBC Universal's international
operations from London, had known Burke from working at Comcast
before it first invested in the media company.
Last February, Zalaznick lost oversight of cable networks
such as Bravo and Oxygen to longtime NBC Universal executive
Bonnie Hammer. Hammer now controls a cable network unit that
includes all cable channels outside of sports and news and
represents about half of the company's operating cash flow.
Zalaznick will stay at the company during an unspecified
transition period and then move on to a consulting role,
according to Burke's memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.
Since April, Zalaznick had been in charge of NBC Universal's
digital properties such as movie ticketing website Fandango and
devising Internet strategies such as when to make shows
available on the Internet after they air on television.
She also oversaw an initiative called "Project Symphony", an
effort by Burke to tap all of NBC Universal's units to market
new shows, movies or events such as the Olympics. A spokeswoman
for NBC Universal said it was not yet clear who would take over
the effort.