New Issue-NBC Universal sells $2 bln notes in 2 parts

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28 NBC Universal Media LLC on Friday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NBC UNIVERSAL MEDIA LLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.817 FIRST PAY 1/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.896 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/5/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.659 FIRST PAY 1/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.471 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/5/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct