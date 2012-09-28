版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六 04:01 BJT

New Issue-NBC Universal sells $2 bln notes in 2 parts

Sept 28 NBC Universal Media LLC on
Friday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NBC UNIVERSAL MEDIA LLC 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.875 PCT   MATURITY     1/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.817   FIRST PAY    1/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.896 PCT    SETTLEMENT   10/5/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 125 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

TRANCHE 2
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4.45 PCT    MATURITY     1/15/2043
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.659   FIRST PAY    1/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.471 PCT    SETTLEMENT   10/5/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 165 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐