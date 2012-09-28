New Issue-NBC Universal sells $2 bln notes in 2 parts

Sept 28 NBC Universal Media LLC on Friday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NBC UNIVERSAL MEDIA LLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.817 FIRST PAY 1/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.896 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/5/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.659 FIRST PAY 1/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.471 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/5/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS