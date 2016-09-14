Comcast's NBCU books $250 mln in profit from Rio Olympics coverage

Sept 14 NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp
, said the company booked more than $250 million in
profit from the Rio Olympics coverage, helped by strong
advertising sales.
Advertising sales rose more than 20 percent to $1.2 billion,
compared with the 2012 London Olympics, NBC Universal Chief
Executive Steve Burke said on Wednesday.
Despite a drop in viewership, NBC had said in August that it
could top the $120 million profit that it had recorded from the
2012 Olympics coverage.
Comcast has paid about $12 billion for the U.S. rights to
broadcast Olympics Games through 2032.
NBC had lost as much as $200 million from certain broadcasts
in the past, Burke said at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2016 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.
Shares of Comcast were marginally higher at $65.23 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday.
