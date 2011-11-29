Greece's NBG has no plan to sell Finansbank control

ATHENS Nov 29 Greece's largest lender National Bank has no intention of selling a controlling stake in its Turkish unit Finansbank, beyond a planned 20 percent sale, the group's deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.

"National Bank does not have a plan of selling control of Finansbank. We want the optionality in Turkey," NBG Deputy CEO Anthimos Thomopoulos told analysts in a conference call after the bank released third quarter results. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)