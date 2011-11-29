Greece's NBG has no plan to sell Finansbank control

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Nov 29 Greece's largest lender National Bank has no intention of selling a controlling stake in its Turkish unit Finansbank, beyond a planned 20 percent sale, the group's deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.
"National Bank does not have a plan of selling control of Finansbank. We want the optionality in Turkey," NBG Deputy CEO Anthimos Thomopoulos told analysts in a conference call after the bank released third quarter results. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.