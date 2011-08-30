版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 22:36 BJT

Greece's NBG reports H1 loss on bond swap

ATHENS Aug 30 National Bank (NBGr.AT), Greece's largest lender, on Tuesday reported a first-half net loss of 1.310 billion euros, including provisions for a hit from a debt swap.

The group said the impact of its participation in a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds would be 1.645 billion euros ($2.37 billion).

Excluding this provision, net first-half earnings reached 29 million euros, down 80 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐