Greece's NBG reports H1 loss on bond swap

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
ATHENS Aug 30 National Bank (NBGr.AT), Greece's largest lender, on Tuesday reported a first-half net loss of 1.310 billion euros, including provisions for a hit from a debt swap.
The group said the impact of its participation in a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds would be 1.645 billion euros ($2.37 billion).
Excluding this provision, net first-half earnings reached 29 million euros, down 80 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.