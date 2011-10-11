REFILE-UPDATE 2-N Brown says trade volatile as markets tumble

(Correcting share price move in bullet)
By James Davey
LONDON, Oct 11 N Brown , the British
internet and catalogue home shopping firm, said recent trading
had been extremely volatile as its older customers fretted over
the impact of plummeting financial markets.
Shares in the Manchester, northwest England, based company,
which targets mature and larger customers, fell 2 percent on
Tuesday after it said like-for-like sales declined 1.5 percent
in the six weeks to Oct. 8.
Chief Executive Alan White told Reuters trading in the first
two weeks of September had been slow, before recovering in the
final two weeks of the month. It was then hit by the
mini-heatwave in early October, before picking-up again.
"The newsflow in that period in terms of the financial
markets coming to an apocalyptic end, particularly (for) the
older customers who read newspapers and avidly watch the news,
its all been things which would make you say 'I'll just be a
little bit more cautious'," he said.
UK consumers' disposable incomes are being squeezed by
rising prices, muted wage growth and a government austerity
drive.
Industry data on Tuesday showed British retail sales
unexpectedly ticked higher in September. However, the pressure
on consumers was laid bare last week as the UK's largest
retailer Tesco posted one of its biggest-ever falls in
underlying sales and profit warnings were issued by mother and
baby products firm Mothercare and youth fashion retailer
SuperGroup
However, White is hopeful the consumer environment will
improve in 2012.
"My expectation is even if things don't start getting better
then they should stop getting worse," he said, pointing to the
anniversary of the January 2011 hike in VAT sales tax and
significant reductions in most commodity prices from their high
levels in early 2011.
"Whereas we have had to put our prices up by 8 percent or so
in the spring and the same in the autumn, our expectation is
that prices will be stable if you take 2012 as a whole and maybe
even lower," said White.
N Brown made a pretax profit of 44.8 million pounds ($70.2
million) in the 26 weeks to Aug. 27.
That was 5 percent ahead of the 42.3 million pounds made in
the same period last year but a touch below some analysts'
expectations.
The group, whose brands include Simply Be, Jacamo, Marisota
and Oxendales, said revenue rose 4 percent to 363.7 million
pounds. It is paying an interim dividend of 5.29 pence, up 5
percent.
Shares in N Brown, which prior to Tuesday's update had
increased by 15 percent over the last year, were down 5.8 pence
at 270.5 pence at 0905 GMT, valuing the business at about 766
million pounds.
"We suspect that there may be some downward (profit)
revisions (of 5-7 percent) to numbers on the back of today's
update," said analysts at Singer Capital Markets.
White said the firm's trial of Simply Be in the United
States has so far drawn a positive response. He has high hopes N
Brown can progress in a U.S. outsize womenswear market that is
worth $35 billion a year.
The firm is also trialing Simply Be stores to extend its
multi-channel offer and provide a high street refuge for the
fashionable larger lady. The first two recently opened in
Liverpool and Bury.
"The individual customer feedback has been amazing, we've
had customers in tears," said the CEO.
"We are definitely giving them something different and
servicing a need."
($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)
