Three funds make non-binding offers for NCG Banco unit -source

MADRID, June 5 Three funds have made non-binding offers for the distressed asset unit of Spanish nationalised lenders NCG Banco, a source close to the operation said, as more banks begin offloading the soured assets that nearly felled them in a financial crisis.

Two of the interested parties are U.S. Fortress Investment Group and Norwegian fund Lindorff, another source with knowledge of the matter said. Lindorff and NCG Banco declined to comment, while Fortress could not immediately be reached for comment.

Spanish banks, especially rescued ones, are looking to sell their in-house units that manage distressed assets as they come under pressure to shrink balance sheets swollen with loans from a property-driven credit boom which crashed in 2008, plunging the country into a deep recession.

International funds are interested in buying these distressed asset management units, complete with staff, as an investment platform from which to buy up property and soured loan portfolios at heavy discounts or manage them alongside banks, bankers and fund managers say.

Few had so far managed to pick up portfolios of soured real estate, however, as banks had resisted selling at rock bottom prices in the hope they could recover more by hanging onto properties.

But funds such as Lindorff have snapped up bundles of troubled consumer loans, which many banks have already completely written off.

The NCG Banco unit, known as UGAS, holds just under 20 billion euros ($26.17 billion) of distressed loans and employs 800 people, the source close to the operation said.

The funds are starting due diligence on the unit and final bids could take months to materialise, the source said. Funds could end up owning all or a part of the unit, he added.

NCG Banco transferred the vast majority of its property assets to Spain's so-called 'bad bank' Sareb at the end of last year, but UGAS holds foreclosed property assets and bad real estate developer loans that were too small to transfer.

The unit also manages distressed loans to individuals and businesses.

Funds became interested in the strategy of buying banks' managed units after Santander's subsidiary Banesto sold its real estate unit Aktua to U.S. investment fund Centerbridge at the end of last year, a senior banker said.

Nationalised banks Bankia and Catalunya Banc are looking to sell their real estate units too, while banking group La Caixa is seeking a co-investor for Servihabitat Gestion, which manages the group's repossessed properties and real estate investments, sources have told Reuters.