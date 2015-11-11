Blackstone to take minority stake in NCR Corp -source

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners appoints Alan Moret as interim CEO of company
* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Alan Moret as interim chief executive officer of company - SEC filing
Nov 11 Blackstone Group LP has agreed to invest more than $800 million in NCR Corp that will give it the equivalent of more than a 15 percent stake in the automated teller machines maker, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Duluth, Georgia-based NCR plans to announce details of the deal with Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm, by Thursday, the source said, asking not to be identified ahead of any official announcement.
Blackstone declined to comment, while NCR did not respond to a request for comment.
Blackstone held talks to acquire NCR outright earlier this year but could not agree on terms, people familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the minority stake investment on Wednesday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Alan Moret as interim chief executive officer of company - SEC filing
* On Jan 20 amended and restated its existing credit agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013- SEC filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings - its unit and Bacterin International entered into eighth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing