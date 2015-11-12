Activist investor PSAM questions NCR deal with Blackstone-sources

Nov 12 Activist investor P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) is questioning NCR Corp's motivation for striking a deal that gave Blackstone Group a major stake in the company, according to sources familiar with the matter.

PSAM, which is a large shareholder in NCR, is seeking clarity from the company on why the deal with Blackstone was necessary, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter was private. The hedge fund also has concerns about governance related to NCR's board, the sources said.

NCR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blackstone Group LP said Thursday it was investing $820 million in return for a 17 percent stake in the maker of automated teller machines. PSAM said in its letter to the NCR Board on October 29 that it owned 2.4 million shares along with additional call options. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)