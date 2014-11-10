NCR adds hedge fund Marcato Capital's McGuire to board

BOSTON Nov 10 NCR Corp, which makes automated teller machines, said on Monday that hedge fund manager Richard McGuire, NCR's biggest shareholder, will join its board less than a month after the company lowered its earnings forecast for the year.

McGuire's Marcato Capital Management owns 10.85 million shares, or 6.44 percent, of 130-year-old NCR. The company's stock price has tumbled 22 percent in the last 52 weeks.

When hedge funds, including Marcato Capital Management, first took notice of NCR two years ago, managers suggested that the share price could reach $51 by 2015, far above its current $28.44 price.

McGuire, known as Mick, had been pushing the Duluth, Georgia-based company for a board seat for weeks and stepped up the pressure late last month after NCR management cited tough retail market conditions as one reason for cutting its earnings forecast.

At that time, McGuire wrote in a filing that NCR might need to consider its strategic alternatives and improve its capital structure and allocation. He asked to be added to the board immediately.

On Monday, the company said: "We believe Mick's shareholder perspective will further strengthen our board." It expanded its board by one director to nine from eight.

Mutual funds Vanguard, Fidelity and BlackRock are also big owners of the stock and hedge funds Samlyn Capital, Citadel and Corvex Management, also own stakes.

McGuire, a former partner at William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, oversees roughly $3.5 billion and has returned an average 10 percent per year since launching Marcato four years ago. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Peter Galloway)