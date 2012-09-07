版本:
中国
2012年 9月 8日 星期六 03:42 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates NCR's new notes Ba2

Sept 7 NCR Corp : * Moody's rates ncr's new notes ba2; assigns ba1 cfr; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's rates ncr's new notes ba2; assigns ba1 cfr; outlook stable

