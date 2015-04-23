UPDATE 1-U.S. technology firm NCR exploring strategic options -WSJ

(Adds Jana Partners response)
April 22 NCR Corp, the maker of
automated teller machines, is looking at strategic options,
although the sale of the entire company is unlikely, The Wall
Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The company is looking at spinning off some of its assets as
well as initiating a dividend or share buyback, the report said,
citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DPle7k)
Shares of the company rose as much as 9 percent in
after-market trading.
NCR, with a market value of $5.14 billion as of Wednesday's
close, added hedge fund manager Richard McGuire to its board in
November. McGuire said at the time that the
company might need to consider strategic alternatives and
improve its capital structure.
McGuire's Marcato Capital Management owns 10.85 million
shares. Jana Partners disclosed a stake of 12 million shares in
the company in February.
Jana Partners declined to comment on the matter.
NCR and Marcato Capital were immediately unavailable for
comment.
NCR's shares closed at $30.07 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday. They have fallen about 13 percent in the last
year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)