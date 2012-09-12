New Issue- NCR Corp sells $600 mln in notes

Sept 12 NCR Corp on Wednesday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, RBC and Sun Trust were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NCR CORP AMT $600 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/17/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 326 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS