New Issue- NCR Corp sells $600 mln in notes

Sept 12 NCR Corp on Wednesday sold $600
million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
RBC and Sun Trust were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: NCR CORP

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    07/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  09/17/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 326 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

