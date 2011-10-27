UPDATE 1-NCR Q3 profit beats Street

* Q3 adj EPS from cont ops $0.53 vs est $0.47

* Q3 sales $1.4 bln vs est $1.37 bln

* Sees adj FY EPS $1.79-$1.83 vs est $1.82

* Sees FY sales up 8-10 pct

* Shares up 2 pct in after market trade

Oct 27 ATM maker NCR Corp posted quarterly results above Wall Street estimates, helped by strong sales in its core financial services unit.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.79-$1.83 per share, on sales growth of 8-10 percent.

Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $1.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter income from continuing operations fell to $16 million, or 10 cents per share, from $78 million, or 48 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 53 cents a share.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $1.4 billion.

Financial services unit revenue, the largest contributor to total sales, rose 18 percent while retail & hospitality revenue was up 7 percent.

Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents a share, on sales of $1.37 billion.

Shares of the Duluth, Georgia-based company were trading up 2 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $19.60 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)