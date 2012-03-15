Cisco to buy NDS for $5 bln -Israeli report

TEL AVIV, March 15 NDS, which develops
software for multi-channel television networks, is in advanced
talks to be acquired by Cisco Systems for $5 billion,
Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Thursday.
Founded in Israel in 1988 and headquartered in London, NDS
is 51 percent owned by the Permira private equity fund
and 49 percent by News Corp. It maintains a large
research and development centre in Jerusalem.
Officials at NDS in Jerusalem could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The deal's value is about 35 percent higher than NDS's value
when it was delisted from the stock exchange in 2009, Calcalist
said.
It is believed that negotiations between the parties set the
backdrop for the retirement of chief executive Abe Peled in
July. Peled, the Israeli who headed the company for 16 years,
was named chairman of the company instead.
NDS specialises in the development of interactive systems
for secure delivery of entertainment and information to digital
TVs, digital set-top boxes, PCs and mobile devices. NDS also
provides electronic security solutions for web applications.
The company's flagship product is its encryption and
conditional access system called VideoGuard, which is installed
on home TVs via smartcards integrated into set-top boxes.
NDS's products are at the heart of News Corp's technological
infrastructure - the company's coding system allows it to
control the channels provided to each subscriber on
multi-channel TV as well as billing.