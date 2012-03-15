UPDATE 6-Cisco pumps up video offering with $5 bln NDS buy

* Purchase is part of Cisco's bet on video market growth
* Deal to close in second half of 2012
* Cisco stock down 1.2 percent
By Nicola Leske and Tova Cohen
March 15 Cisco Systems made its
first major acquisition in over two years with a deal to buy
NDS, which develops pay TV software, for $5 billion, aiming to
boost its presence in the video communications market.
In its biggest acquisition since it bought Norway's
videoconferencing company Tandberg for $3.3 billion in 2009,
Cisco said NDS was a strategic fit for its video system
Videoscape, as NDS' software allows cable and satellite TV
companies to deliver encrypted content through televisions and
other devices.
Chief Executive John Chambers said Cisco first began looking
at NDS about a year ago because of what customers were saying
about the company.
NDS technology is used by BSkyB and Sky Italia in
Europe as well as customers such as Cablevision Systems Corp
, Comcast Corp and Rogers Communications Inc
in North America.
NDS, which filed for a public listing in December, is 51
percent owned by private equity fund Permira and 49
percent by News Corp.
Cisco, whose bread-and-butter business is routers and
switches that manage Internet traffic, is keen to find new
networking functions. The company is betting heavily on video,
which Chambers likes to call "the new voice" and is one of its
five growth pillars.
"This is the right deal to do right now," Chambers said on a
call with analysts, as the way television programming and video
are being consumed is changing. "It (video) will be pervasive,
on every device," he said.
He said NDS' flagship product, VideoGuard, which is
installed on home TVs via smartcards integrated into set-top
boxes, complements Cisco's video offerings because it allows
television operators to extend their pay-TV services to other
media devices while ensuring that content cannot be hacked by
non-paying customers.
SMALLER ACQUISITIONS
Chambers said there were more opportunities for
acquisitions, but said any future buys would likely be smaller.
Cisco said it would pay about $5 billion, including the
assumption of debt and retention-based incentives, to acquire
all of NDS, which Chambers said has less than $1 billion in
total liabilities.
Cisco's other recent large acquisitions include online video
platform WebEx for $2.9 billion in 2007 and digital cable
set-top box unit Scientific Atlanta for $6.9 billion in 2005.
The boards of Cisco and NDS have approved the acquisition,
which is expected to close during the second half of 2012.
The purchase price is about 35 percent higher than the value
of NDS when it was delisted from Nasdaq in 2009.
"While we view the price as rich for a company growing sales
less than 10 percent year on year, we believe it addresses a
large opportunity in enabling service providers to offer
comprehensive digital media and integrated video offerings," ISI
analyst Brian Marshall said in a note.
Cisco said the deal would add to earnings per share in the
first year but Marshall said it was not clear how that would
happen other than through job cuts.
Chambers said he based his assumption on NDS' double-digit
growth and recurring revenue stream.
MAJOR BUY
The NDS acquisition is the largest in Israel after the $4.8
billion purchase of Chromatis by Lucent in 2000.
Deals to acquire or merge Israeli and Israel-related tech
companies were valued at $5.1 billion in all of 2011 -- the
second-highest amount in a decade -- according to the Israel
Venture Capital Research Center.
News Corp acquired NDS in 1992 for $15 million. NDS went
public in 1999 but was bought back a decade later by Permira and
News Corp and turned into a private company.
Analysts said it made sense for News Corp to sell its stake.
"NDS Group is a non-strategic asset," Bernstein analyst Todd
Juenger said, adding that News Corp President and COO Chase
Carey has said that the company should either monetize or add to
the company's equity stakes.
"As a non-strategic equity investment, it makes sense to
sell the equity stake in NDS completely'" Juenger said.
"NDS' customer portfolio will broaden Cisco's presence into
new segments of the service provider market," Marthin de Beer,
Cisco's senior vice president of video, said in a company blog.
"It will expand Cisco's reach into emerging markets where
NDS has a strong footprint with customers such as CCTV in China
and Bharti and TataSky in India," he added.
Founded in Israel in 1988 and headquartered in London, NDS
maintains a large research and development center in Jerusalem.
Cisco shares were down 1.2 percent at $19.95 in afternoon
trading.