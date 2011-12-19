REFILE-UPDATE 1-NDS Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln

* Applies to list shares on NYSE under the symbol "NDSG"
* Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan among
underwriters
Dec 19 NDS Group Holdings Ltd, which
provides software services to pay television, filed with U.S.
regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public
offering of its common stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the UK-based company said Morgan Stanley, Goldman
Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities are among the
underwriters to the offering.
The company, established in 1988, became a unit of News Corp
in 1992. It was listed on Nasdaq in 1999 and News Corp
remained its largest shareholder until February 2009, when it
was taken private.
Monday's filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company, which recorded revenue of $213.9 million for
July-September, intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "NDSG".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.