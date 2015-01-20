BRIEF-Nebag AG to make private placement of authorized capital

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 20 Nebag AG :
* Wants to use current low spirits in the Swiss shares and is making private placement of authorized capital
* Says 700,000 shares with a par value of 4.60 Swiss francs ($5) each at a price yet to be defined of between 9.70 Swiss francs and 9.80 Swiss francs per share are expected to be sold
* Says in case of greater demand, maximum of 829,999 registered shares can be subscribed
* Ledermann Immobilien AG is shareholder of Nebag with a share of more than 5 pct thanks to this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle