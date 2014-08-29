版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 29日 星期五 14:57 BJT

BRIEF-Nebag reports H1 profit of CHF 8.16 mln

Aug 29Nebag AG

* Says H1 net profit of CHF 8.16 mln vs CHF 3.80 mln year ago

* Says H1 financial result of CHF 9.67 mln vs CHF 4.33 mln year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐