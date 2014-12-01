BRIEF-Nebag AG acquires 3 pct of shares of Societe Suisse des Explosifs

BRIEF-Novartis' Cart-T Therapy CTl019 gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation
* Novartis car-t cell therapy ctl019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL
Dec 1 Nebag AG
* Says acquired through additional subscription of capital increase 3 percent of shares of Societe Suisse des Explosifs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novartis car-t cell therapy ctl019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL
* On April 13 the Chinese authorities approved the purchase of the Chinese forming plant Schuler (Tianjin) Metal Forming Technology Center Co. Ltd. by the Feintool Group
ZURICH, April 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday: