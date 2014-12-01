版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 1日 星期一 13:43 BJT

BRIEF-Nebag AG acquires 3 pct of shares of Societe Suisse des Explosifs

Dec 1 Nebag AG

* Says acquired through additional subscription of capital increase 3 percent of shares of Societe Suisse des Explosifs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
