Nebraska Book chain can seek bankruptcy plan OK

* Delaware bankruptcy judge OKs disclosure statement

* Bondholders would take over 96-year-old company

* Borders had similar problems, is liquidating

NEW YORK, Aug 24 Nebraska Book Co, whose 280 locations make it one of the largest U.S. college bookstore operators, won court approval for a vote on a bankruptcy plan to give control of the 96-year-old company to bondholders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter Walsh in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday approved the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company's disclosure statement describing its Chapter 11 reorganization plan, clearing the way for a vote, court records show.

A hearing to approve the plan is set for Oct. 4.

Founded in 1915, Nebraska Book filed for protection from creditors in June, citing too much debt as well as falling sales in its brick-and-mortar stores.

Borders Group Inc BGPIQ.PK, the nation's second-largest bookstore chain, had similar problems, and is now liquidating in bankruptcy after failing to find a buyer.

Nebraska Book's prepackaged" plan calls for holders of its 8.625 percent subordinated notes to get a 78 percent equity stake, $110 million of new unsecured notes and $30.6 million in cash. They would recover about 87 cents on the dollar,

Holders of Nebraska Book's 11 percent senior discount notes would get the remaining equity, and recover about 7 cents on the dollar. Secured lenders would be paid in full.

Nebraska Book has said it had $657.2 million of assets and $564 million of debts as of Feb. 14.

The company is also a large wholesaler of textbooks. Its main rivals include Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) and Follett Higher Education Group Inc.

The case is In re: Nebraska Book Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12005. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Gary Hill)