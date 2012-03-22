版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 14:18 BJT

NEC: to buy Convergys business support ops for $450 mln

TOKYO, March 22 Japan's NEC Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S. telecoms firm Convergys Corp's business support operations, which span billing and client support services, for $450 million, as it hunts for new telecom equipment sales abroad.

NEC, which is slashing jobs as it heads for a net loss, has been struggling with sluggish sales at home and has been hungry for client access abroad to expand sales of its telecom equipment, data centres and other network infrastructure.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐