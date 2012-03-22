版本:
NEC to buy billing system business from US Convergys

TOKYO, March 22 Japan's NEC Corp will buy the billing system business from U.S. telecoms firm Convergys Corp for $400 million to $500 million, the Nikkei business daily reported in its evening edition on Thursday.

NEC, which is struggling with sluggish telecom equipment sales at home, aims to open new revenue streams overseas through the purchase and is expected to announce the acquisition later on Thursday, the paper said.

