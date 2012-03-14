UPDATE 1-NEC to propose wage cuts to its labor union-Nikkei

BRIEF-BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
March 15 NEC Corp will propose drastic cost-cutting measures to its labor union, including a temporary wage cut, in an effort to turn around its business, the Nikkei reported.
In a labor-management meeting scheduled for Thursday, the company will likely propose paring the pay of union members by up to 5 percent for six months to a year, the Japanese daily said.
NEC has reduced executive compensation by 10 percent to 40 percent since February and will cut monthly salaries for managers by 5 percent to 7 percent starting next month, the daily said.
The company, which is bracing for a group net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.19 billion) in the fiscal year ending this month, will be able to reduce fixed costs by about 10 billion yen a year with its pay cuts for workers and managers, the business daily reported.
