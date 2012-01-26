版本:
Japan's NEC says to cut 10,000 jobs

TOKYO Jan 26 Japan's NEC said on Thursday that it would cut about 10,000 jobs including 5,000 permanent positions.

The electronics firm also said it would book 40 billion yen ($510 million) in restructuring costs for the fiscal year ending in March.

