Nielsen wins U.S. approval for Arbitron deal, with conditions

EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Television ratings giant Nielsen Holdings NV won U.S. antitrust approval on Friday to buy Arbitron Inc, a company which dominates radio ratings measurement.
The Federal Trade Commission said in a statement late on Friday that Nielsen had agreed to sell and license some assets related to Arbitron's cross-platform audience measurement services.
The cross-platform services tell advertisers in a holistic way what customers watch on television, listen to on the radio, look at online and see on their mobile devices.
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as ballooning geopolitical concerns drove investors away from high-yielding assets. The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria, while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if provoked. Traders reacted by scurrying for safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar and gold, weighing on prices of em