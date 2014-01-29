U.S. lawmakers ask Neiman Marcus for cybersecurity breach documents

WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday asked Neiman Marcus for information and documents related to the upscale retailer's recent cybersecurity breach that affected customer's data.

Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, in a letter to the company's chief executive, Karen Katz, said they are seeking more details so they can "fully understand ... how this theft of confidential customer information occurred" ahead of a Feb. 3 hearing.