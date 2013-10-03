RLPC: Neiman Marcus readies $3.75B buyout loan

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 3 Neiman Marcus Group
set a Monday bank meeting to launch a $3.75 billion loan backing
the $6 billion takeover of the U.S. luxury department store
chain by two private investors, sources told Thomson Reuters
LPC.
The funding is split between a $2.95 billion, seven-year
first-lien covenant-lite term loan and an $800 million,
five-year asset-based loan. Price guidance is to be determined.
The buyout loan will launch at a bank meeting set for 1:30
p.m. EST in New York.
Credit Suisse leads the first-lien loan joined by RBC,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank
leads the asset-based loan joined by Credit Suisse, RBC, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, GE Capital, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BMO,
SunTrust and UBS.
Commitments are due on October 16.
Neiman Marcus, it was reported last month, is being sold to
Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board. The transaction keeps the retailer in private hands, as
the two buyers will take equal stakes and keep an undisclosed
minority share to current owners TPG Capital LP and Warburg
Pincus LLC.
The borrower on the loans is listed pre-acquisition as
Mariposa Merger Sub LLC, and post-takeover as Neiman Marcus
Group LTD. Ratings and call protection are to be determined.
Dallas-based retailer operates 41 namesake department stores
as well as the Bergdorf Goodman store on Manhattan's Fifth
Avenue and the Last Call outlet chain.