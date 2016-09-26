UPDATE 1-Neiman Marcus posts bigger loss due to asset writedowns

(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment)
Sept 26 Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC
reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter after the luxury
fashion retailer wrote down the value of some of its assets as
it struggles with falling sales.
Neiman Marcus, which also operates the Bergdorf Goodman
stores, said its net loss widened to $407.25 million in the
quarter ended July 30 from $32.88 million a year earlier.
The company had to take more markdowns during the quarter
due to soft demand, hurting gross margin, Chief Executive Karen
Katz said on a call on Monday.
Neiman Marcus said the non-cash impairment charge of $466.2
million, related to the writedown in fair value of goodwill,
tradenames and certain assets, was taken following its annual
review of the value of assets during the company's acquisition
in 2013.
Neiman Marcus was acquired by Ares Management and Canadian
Pension Plan Investment Board for $6 billion from private-equity
firms TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus LLC.
The impairment charges highlight the erosion in Neiman
Marcus's value over the past year, Neil Saunders, CEO of
research firm Conlumino, said.
"This is a deterioration brought about by a steady decline
in sales which has, in turn, weakened the company's growth
prospects and has tarnished the commercial value of the Neiman
Marcus brand name," he said.
The company said sales at established stores dropped 4.1
percent, falling for the fourth straight quarter. Total revenue
declined 3.3 percent.
A pickup in tourist spending and demand for warm weather
apparel had helped rivals Macy's Inc, which runs the
luxury Bloomingdale's chain, and Nordstrom Inc to report
smaller-than-expected drops in comparable sales for the
quarter.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)